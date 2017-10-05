5 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Grace's Undies Were New - Zim State Lawyers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Underwear donated recently by Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe to Zanu-PF supporters was brand new, not second hand, lawyers say.

State prosecutors made the revelation in a case brought against NewsDay reporter Kenneth Nyangani, who was arrested on Monday and charged with being a "criminal nuisance" for reporting that ruling party MP Esau Mupfumi distributed second hand underwear and night dresses to Zanu-PF supporters on behalf of the first lady at the weekend.

"According to prosecutors, Mupfumi donated some 'brand new goods' which were sourced by Grace Mugabe and these included some men's boxer shorts, some pairs of sandals and some T-shirts and hand bags," said the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The group is defending Nyangani, who spent two nights in police custody. The reporter was finally released on Wednesday on $200 bail.

"The State charged that the NewsDay article caused ordinary discomfort, hurt and humiliation to Mupfumi and the Zanu-PF supporters, who were the recipients of the donated goods," the ZLHR said.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe 'Used Underwear' Journalist Released On Bail

A freelance journalist arrested Monday over a story claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.