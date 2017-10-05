Kenya: Carter Centre Urges Jubilee, Opposition to Cooperate With IEBC

Nairobi — The Carter Centre Election Observation Mission is urging Jubilee Party and the National Super Alliance to cooperate with the electoral commission and reach consensus on changes necessary for the conduct of the fresh presidential election in line with the Supreme Court orders.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the observer group said it will continue to work closely with electoral stakeholders including the two major political parties in monitoring steps taken by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in complying with directives of the court when it nullified the August 8 presidential election.

"With the fresh election only weeks away, it is essential for Kenya's political party leaders to work with the IEBC to achieve consensus on measures to improve the process and implement the fresh election within the constitutional deadlines," the observer group noted in its brief.

The mission, which was led in the August election by former US Secretary of State John Kerry, issued the statement even as a team of long-term observers joined its core team with short-term observers set to join the team on October 20.

Carter observers also intend to monitor post-election processes including the counting and tabulation of votes.

The US-based group, however, urged the IEBC to put in place adequate measures to facilitate monitoring of results, most importantly by election observer groups.

"The agreed-upon measures should be guided by the court's written ruling and ensure that the fresh election will be transparent and verifiable, with parties and observers given the required access to observe all aspects of the electoral process and to verify the results on a timely basis," the Carter Centre urged.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Jubilee) and Raila Odinga (NASA) have also been asked to focus on issue-based campaigns centred on their policy approaches to solving problems facing the electorate.

While commending the IEBC for making an effort to engage Jubilee and NASA, the organization founded in 1982 asked the Commission to provide regular updates to the public in order to eliminate speculation.

"The IEBC should communicate regularly with the public, providing updates on the electoral planning process and alerting the public to challenges and corrective measures put in place to address them."