Mutare — A freelance journalist arrested Monday over a story claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear has been freed on $200 bail by Mutare magistrate Sekai Chiwundura.

Kenneth Nyangani, who was represented by Passmore Nyakureba of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was also ordered to report at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order section once a week.

He faces criminal defamation charges over the article which was published by Newsday.

The State had opposed bail arguing that, since Nyangani was a freelance writer and a tenant, there were chances that he may abscond trial.

Prosecutors also argued that Nyangani could interfere with State witnesses and may also be a threat to the public.

The journalist, who is denying the charges, will be back in dock on October 18 for trial.

The article at the centre of the case claimed that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear to residents in Dangamvura.

The donation was reportedly handed over by Chikanga-Dangamvura legislator Esau Mupfumi who allegedly told the gathering that the gift was from First Lady.

Mupfumi reportedly said the First Lady donated the items after she had realised the undergarments for the local community have seen better days.