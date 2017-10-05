5 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Grace Underwear Scribe Released On Bail

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Grace Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutare — A freelance journalist arrested Monday over a story claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear has been freed on $200 bail by Mutare magistrate Sekai Chiwundura.

Kenneth Nyangani, who was represented by Passmore Nyakureba of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was also ordered to report at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order section once a week.

He faces criminal defamation charges over the article which was published by Newsday.

The State had opposed bail arguing that, since Nyangani was a freelance writer and a tenant, there were chances that he may abscond trial.

Prosecutors also argued that Nyangani could interfere with State witnesses and may also be a threat to the public.

The journalist, who is denying the charges, will be back in dock on October 18 for trial.

The article at the centre of the case claimed that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear to residents in Dangamvura.

The donation was reportedly handed over by Chikanga-Dangamvura legislator Esau Mupfumi who allegedly told the gathering that the gift was from First Lady.

Mupfumi reportedly said the First Lady donated the items after she had realised the undergarments for the local community have seen better days.

More on This

Grace Mugabe 'Underwear Donation' Journalist Arrested

A Mutare based journalist been arrested over a report claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.