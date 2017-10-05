Kenyatta, Ruto Woo Gusii Community

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto returned to Nyamira and Kisii counties to woo voters ahead of the October 26 repeat elections.

The Jubilee leaders said members from the Abagusii community have been appointed to top positions in the government and urged voters to support them in the repeat elections.

Speaking at Sameta stadium in Kisii County, the Head of State pointed out acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i as one of the appointees from the region.

"After me and my deputy Ruto, Dr Matiang'i is the other most powerful person in government," said President Kenyatta.

JOBS

He named Central Bank of Kenya Chairman Mohammed Nyaoga and Kenya Bureau of Standards CEO Charles Ongwae as other members of the community in holding top government jobs.

"Are they from Kiambu or Uasin Gishu? No, let us be honest here, they are from Kisii," said President Kenyatta.

He dismissed opposition leaders, who have been claiming that his government is not all inclusive saying they are deceitful.

"We have nominated Senator Millicent Omanga. The Commissioner of Prisons Mr Isaiah Osugo, are also from Gusii community. Are they from Nyeri or Baringo?"he posed.

The President urged residents to vote for them in the October 26 elections.

MAJORITY

The President also welcomed senior politicians, who decamped from the opposition to support his re-election bid.

They included Mr Isaac Onchogwa, who had contested the Kisii senatorial seat, Mr Edgar Onsongi and Mr Richard Atemba, who also ran for Senator seat on Kenya National Congress ticket among others.

Deputy President William Ruto said the repeat elections will give President Kenyatta an opportunity to win majority votes in Kisii County, which was one of the handful of counties where he did not command a wide majority.

The Deputy President said Nyamira and Kisii residents voted for President Kenyatta because the community chose development and progress instead of the tribal propaganda peddled by the opposition.

VOTES

"We won the August 8th elections because Kenyans voted for progress. Here in Kisii more than 500 kilometers of tarmac road are being constructed. We increased homes with electricity from 13,000 in 2013 to 60,000 within four years," said Mr Ruto.

Former Senator Chris Obure and former chairman of the Constitutional Implementation Commission Charles Nyachae said President Kenyatta is assured of getting more votes in Kisii and Nyamira Counties in the repeat poll.

In the August 8 election, President Kenyatta garnered 52.07 per cent (106,894) of the votes in Nyamira County while in Kisii he got 43.2 per cent (175,415) of the votes.

Additional reporting by PSCU.