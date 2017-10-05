5 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: We Did Not Use Rubber Bullets At Zuma Statue Unveiling - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have denied that rubber bullets were used to disperse a group who were protesting the unveiling of a statue of President Jacob Zuma in the North West.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani on Thursday said that "there was no violence reported in any of our police stations".

"There was a small EFF group who tried to disrupt the event. The police managed to stop them. The reports about the brutality or violence, it was not reported to us. Even the TV stations did not show it."

She called on the public to report a case of assault at their nearest police station if they were victims of violence.

She added: "The EFF group was singing and wanted to go inside the hall that the event was happening in by force. [public order policing] members used water cannons. I can confirm rubber bullets were not used."

The EFF had claimed that police disrupted peaceful protesters at the unveiling of the Zuma statue in Groot Marico on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said police used rubber bullets, water cannons and assaulted protesters.

"The North West government has opted to use public funds to construct a statue of Zuma who is the most immoral, corrupt and embarrassing president democratic South Africa has ever known. We reject this statue as a monument of corruption and it must be added to all the statues that must fall."

Zuma attended the event that marked the launch of the Groot Marico Heritage Site and Liberation Heritage Route of Bokone Bophirima near Zeerust, in the North West.

Zuma on Wednesday recalled the day in 1963 when he, along with 51 others were arrested by the apartheid security branch police.

Source: News24

South Africa

Saxonwold Is True Site of Zuma's Capture - Opposition Leader

A small group of DA supporters braved the cold and rain on Thursday to march close to the Gupta family's Saxonwold… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.