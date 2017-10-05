5 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Determined to Support the Elderly in Society With Cash Stipends

Nairobi — As the world celebrates the International Day of Older Persons this week, Kenya prides itself as one of the countries which has taken measures to cater for their needs with monthly cash stipends.

In Kenya the celebrations were held in Kajiado, bringing together top government officials as well local leaders.

Available government statistics show that so far spent Sh7.3 billion as stipends across the counties during the last financial year.

Susan Mochache, the Principal Secretary, State Department of Social Protection says a total of 310,000 old people have benefited from the fund so far.

"This initiative has greatly benefited the elderly in our society," Mochache said, "the government will keep increasing the number of the beneficiaries to ensure more people are benefiting because this is an initiative that has helped uplift their lives."

Currently, there are 42,000 elderly people covered under the cash transfer programme administered by the government.

The government has already set aside some Sh6.5 billion more for the cash transfer programme under the Inua Jamii programme, with the government planning to double the number of the beneficiaries aged over 70 years, in line with the announcement made recently by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

