5 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Evaluates Rice Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

ZIMBABWE is evaluating the feasibility of commercial rice production with a Government delegation expected to go on a familiarisation mission to Egypt to acquaint itself with technology and viable methods of growing the cereal.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development (Cropping Production) Davis Marapira said he would next month lead a team of experts from his ministry to familiarise with rice production in one of Africa's largest producer. Zimbabwe is a net importer of rice and spends about $150 million annually to import the cereal.

"We have done our preliminary research, which have shown us that we can produce rice using hybrid varieties without any problem. I will lead a team from the ministry to Egypt to familiarise with their technology and understand how we can do it here.New rice varieties needs a lot of water in the first two months and we have sufficient water (to support rice production," deputy minister Marapira said.

With hybrid varieties, Egyptian farmers have improved average rice production to almost 10 tonnes per hectare. Rice has become a priority crop in Africa with many countries looking at expanding production of the crop to achieve food self-sufficiency. At the fifth Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Chinhoyi about two months ago, President Mugabe indicated the country should seriously consider rice production.

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe 'Used Underwear' Journalist Released On Bail

A freelance journalist arrested Monday over a story claiming that First Lady Grace Mugabe donated used underwear has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.