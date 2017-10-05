Angola: Huíla - Sixth Division of Army Motorized Infantry With New Commander

Matala — Lieutenant General Rodrigues António Ndala "Surpresa" is the new Commander of the Sixth Division of Motorized Infantry of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in Matala municipality, southern Huíla province, replacing Lieutenant General Remígio do Espírito Santo.

The new commander of the FAA Sixth Division was introduced by the Commander of the Southern Military Region, Lieutenant-General Fabiano Hihepa, who said on the occasion that this was an orientation of the Army Commander, General Gouveia de Sá Miranda, within the scope of the staff rotation. The new Commander called for organization and preparedness of the troops and the spirit of mission fulfillment and towards the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General João Lourenço, the new president of the Republic, to ensure the stability and security of institutions so as to enable the Executive to work for the country's development.