5 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Attorney General Office Gets New 25 Prosecutors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) has been reinforced with new 25 prosecutors that will be performing their duties in the other 17 provinces of Angola, except Luanda.

The new prosecutors, whose inauguration took place on Wednesday in Luanda, in a ceremony presided over by the Attorney General, João Maria de Sousa, have finished their probation period to join the Public Counsel at the National Legal Studies Institute (INEJ).

On the occasion, the General Attorney urged the newly appointed prosecutors to be unbiased, prudent and show respect and loyalty to the highest interest of the country by the time they will be performing their duties.

Its authority is the result of the Constitution and Law and is not applied with haughtiness and imposition of overrules to set its authority", said the magistrate.

Angola

Cabinda - 28 Percent of Maritime Passengers Terminal Works Done

The technical and operations administrator of the Cabinda port, Artur de Carvalho said Wednesday in this city that 28… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.