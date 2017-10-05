Angola: Attorney General Office Gets New 25 Prosecutors

Luanda — The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) has been reinforced with new 25 prosecutors that will be performing their duties in the other 17 provinces of Angola, except Luanda.

The new prosecutors, whose inauguration took place on Wednesday in Luanda, in a ceremony presided over by the Attorney General, João Maria de Sousa, have finished their probation period to join the Public Counsel at the National Legal Studies Institute (INEJ).

On the occasion, the General Attorney urged the newly appointed prosecutors to be unbiased, prudent and show respect and loyalty to the highest interest of the country by the time they will be performing their duties.

Its authority is the result of the Constitution and Law and is not applied with haughtiness and imposition of overrules to set its authority", said the magistrate.