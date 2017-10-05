Cuito — At least 52 candidates will be participating in a training course aimed for football referees, taking place from this Thursday in Cuito city, Bié province, in an initiative of the local Youth and Sports Directorate.

The four-day training course will endow the participants with knowledge on referees' profile, the 17 laws of the game and its changes, physical preparation and test alongside with development of physical qualities.

The event is being attended by former referees and candidates from several municipalities of the province.

The training is being conducted by instructors of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) namely Orlando Mendes and Cardoso Costa.