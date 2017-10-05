5 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinda - New Governor Presented to Staff

Cabinda — The governor of the northern Cabinda Province, Eugénio César Laborinho, is to be presented this Thursday to his staff at a ceremony that is to be chaired by the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão Francisco Correia de Almeida.

Eugénio Laborinho was appointed by the Head of State, João Lourenço, last September 30, in replacement of Aldina Matilde da Lomba Catembo.

The ceremony is to be attended by traditional chiefs and members of the civil society.

After this act, minister Adão de Almeida is to leave for the northern Uige Province to present the new governor, Pinda Simão, to his staff.

The new governor of Uige, Pinda Simão, replaces Paulo Pombolo.

