Angola: MPs Told to Put Party Interests Aside and Serve People More

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, last Wednesday in Luanda appealed to MPs to work with the sense of collectiveness and make the differences strengthen the country's democracy.

"The essential thing is to respect the opinions of others, regardless of each one's party colour", emphasised the Speaker of the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) in the closing ceremony of a seminar aimed at preparing MPs for the coming parliamentary year, set to open on the 16th of the present month of October.

He seized the occasion to commend the lecturer, university teacher Carlos Teixeira, who presented the theme "Supervisory Role of the National Assembly", during which he defended that if necessary the Constitution should be revised to better define the supervision job of the Angolan Parliament in regard to the activity of the Executive.

The National Assembly, who also corroborated with the lecturer's opinion, said that the fundamental interests of the citizens cannot be conditioned by political conveniences.

"Regardless of each one's political party, all must show concern for the interests of the people and struggle for a just society where all live in harmony, with the right to dignifying food, medical assistance and education", said the Angolan Parliament Speaker.

Thus, he said he hoped that the seminar helped MPs to know the Parliament better, having appealed to MPs to also be well acquainted with the Regulation on the Functioning of the National Assembly and the Parliamentary Code of Ethics.

As a result of the general election of 23rd August this year, the ruling MPLA got 150 MPs, UNITA 51, CASA-CE coalition 16, PRS party 2 and the FNLA party holds 1 parliamentary seat.