Angola: Nsoki to Perform At Afrimma 2017 Awards

Luanda — The Angolan singer, Nsoki is one of the invited guests to perform at AFRIMMA 2017 Awards, set for October 8 in Dallas-Texas, US.

The information was said to Angop on Wednesday by the singer's producer, adding that the singer is due to perform several tracks with highlight to "Africa Unite", whose song has made her known in the international arena and counts on 12 nominations.

Nsoki has been nominated in three categories: Artist Revelation, Best Artist of Central Africa and Best Artist of the Portuguese Speaking Countries.

The Angolan singer is also nominated in four categories of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, whose award ceremony will be held on November 18 in Hollywood.

Nsoki Neto was born in 1983 in Luanda, started singing lyrical music in US very early during her first years, where she studied finances.

She released her first single entitled "Meu Anjo", my angel in 2012 featuring with Angolan musician Nanutu and cape-Verdean Johnny Ramos.

In 2013, she released her first album "Meu Anjo", and the second in 2015 "Prova dos Nove".

She won the "Afrojazz" and best music video the year at Angola Music Award.