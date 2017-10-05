5 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Nsoki to Perform At Afrimma 2017 Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan singer, Nsoki is one of the invited guests to perform at AFRIMMA 2017 Awards, set for October 8 in Dallas-Texas, US.

The information was said to Angop on Wednesday by the singer's producer, adding that the singer is due to perform several tracks with highlight to "Africa Unite", whose song has made her known in the international arena and counts on 12 nominations.

Nsoki has been nominated in three categories: Artist Revelation, Best Artist of Central Africa and Best Artist of the Portuguese Speaking Countries.

The Angolan singer is also nominated in four categories of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, whose award ceremony will be held on November 18 in Hollywood.

Nsoki Neto was born in 1983 in Luanda, started singing lyrical music in US very early during her first years, where she studied finances.

She released her first single entitled "Meu Anjo", my angel in 2012 featuring with Angolan musician Nanutu and cape-Verdean Johnny Ramos.

In 2013, she released her first album "Meu Anjo", and the second in 2015 "Prova dos Nove".

She won the "Afrojazz" and best music video the year at Angola Music Award.

Angola

Cabinda - 28 Percent of Maritime Passengers Terminal Works Done

The technical and operations administrator of the Cabinda port, Artur de Carvalho said Wednesday in this city that 28… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.