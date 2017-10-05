5 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinda - 28 Percent of Maritime Passengers Terminal Works Done

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinda — The technical and operations administrator of the Cabinda port, Artur de Carvalho said Wednesday in this city that 28 percent of the maritime passenger terminal and the breakwater construction works of the port has already been executed.

Speaking at a press conference, Artur de Carvalho added that the breakwater also under construction in the Cabinda port is 15 percent underway covering mainly the actions of laying concrete on the foundations.

The two projects carried out by Chinese contractor (CGGC) will play a key role in the region in supporting the industries in the province, including the oil and gas sector, and the trade activities with the Republic of the Congo and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The project also aims to establish an alternative connection to the province of Cabinda by sea with conventional container ships capable of transporting containerized and general cargo, light and heavy vehicles.

Artur de Carvalho also indicated that under contract terms, the projects will be completed between June and July 2018.

Angola

MPs Told to Put Party Interests Aside and Serve People More

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, last Wednesday in Luanda appealed to MPs to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.