Namibia: Private School Fees Cause Stir

Most private schools in Windhoek have the same teacher-pupil ratio as the public sector institutions.

A snap survey carried out by The Namibian showed that the teacher-pupil ratio in most private schools is one teacher to 27 pupils, instead of 1:15.

This is despite the fact that private schools charge not less than N$1 800 per month.

Green cards and refusal of entry

The Amazing Kids Private School and Academy has introduced a green card system, where pupils whose parents owe money are not allowed onto the premises.

In 2018, pupils in Grade 0 will be required to pay around N$2 800 for registration, and N$28 700 for tuition fees and miscellaneous expenses for the year.

According to the 2018 fee structure, Grade 1 to Grade 3 will pay around N$3 600 for registration, and N$3 270 per month for 11 months in tuition and miscellaneous fees.

Parents are also expected to part with another N$500 per month for homework supervision, and N$30 a day for lunch packs.

Grade 4 to Grade 7 will pay about N$4 000 for registration, and N$40 800 for annual tuition and miscellaneous expenses.

It will cost parents N$4 800 for the registration of their children in Grades 8 and 10, in addition to an annual tuition and miscellaneous fee of N$48 300.

Grades 11 and 12 pupils would need N$4 900 for registration, and then pay N$49 800 in tuition and miscellaneous fees for the year.

Parents who make use of the school's transport will be charged an additional N$11 550.

A parent, who preferred anonymity, told The Namibian that her son attended Amazing Kids from Grades 1 to 3.

"I was not happy. I felt that the intensity of teaching decreased, as they were focusing more on getting money.

"If you are putting your child in a private school, you need your child to get special attention," the mother stressed.

Her son is in a class of 27, and she feels it is compromised as an average class in public schools has between 30 and 40 pupils.

Another parent said the school might have been on the right track when it started.

"This school is selling us dreams with Bible verses," the parent said.

Apart from the "chasing money factor," the parent said the teacher-pupil ratio in private schools is almost the same as that of public schools.

"The teacher-pupil ratio plays a significant role in education. This should not be the same," the parent added.

One of the parents whose child was kept from the school said they should explore other ways, instead of punishing the child.

"They bar the child from the class. Why not wait until the end of the day? Why get the child during a lesson?

"Of course, the child will be psychologically affected. We know how young people are, especially teenagers. You cannot even trip over your feet at school without being laughed at. It is embarrassing for the child," the parent stated.

A senior manager at the school said keeping the learner from class is the last resort.

"We tried to close the gates last year, and that did not work. Some parents have arrears from as far back as last year. How are we supposed to function as a school? How are we expected to provide quality education?" asked the senior manager, who requested not to be named.

The official stated that they had not received any subsidy from government.

"The economy is also biting private schools," she continued.

The senior manager said parents use the Christianity factor of the school to judge them for the actions they take, but forget that Christian schools also need money.

St George's Diocesan College

According to the St George's school's fee structure for 2017, Grades 0 to 7 pupils pay N$44 500 per year, Grades 8 and 9 pay N$65 700 annually, while parents of children in Grades 10 to 12 fork out N$67 600 per year.

Grades 1 to 7 have a teacher-pupil ratio of 1:26. The ratio for Grades 8 to 12 is not specified, but the college has an enrolment of about 270 pupils in these grades.

One of the parents who only wanted to be identified as Rebecca, said for her, St George's Diocesan College is worth every dollar they charge for school fees as they provide an all-round education for the children.

"They focus on teaching the children academic subjects, as well as social skills," Rebecca said.

She added that once the pupil leaves school after Grade 12, they are educated academically, and also equipped with social skills which benefit them in the wider world after secondary school.

Sunshine Private School

According to the school's fee structure, pre-primary pupils pay N$880 per month for 12 months if the child is between the ages of three and five. For toddlers between six months and two years old, parents pay N$1 100 a month for 12 months.

Grades 1 to 7 pay N$1 800 for a year, with an average teacher-learner ratio of one teacher to 20 pupils.

The school also charges an optional N$200 per month for after-care internal studies, and N$400 per month for after-care external studies.

Parents are also given an option to make use of school transport for N$650 for a two-way trip per month.

A parent who is happy with the education her Grade 4 sons are receiving, said the Sunshine Private School is excellent when it comes to academic work, and that the curriculum also affords the children to have general knowledge about the country at a young age.

"They do projects about permanent secretaries and ministers, and what their functions are."

She said she feels she is getting value for the money she spends on school fees.

"Education-wise, they are very good. The school listens to parents if we raise any issues concerning our children; they act on them," the mother, who also did not want to be named, said.

Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS)

DHPS charges two different amounts for regular pupils and expatriates. A regular Grade 1 to Grade 4 pupil will pay N$42 800 per year, Grades 5 to 6 pay N$45 200, Grades 7 to 9 N$50 000 a year, while the Grades 10 to 12 pupils pay N$58 200 annually.

The enrolment, according to the school's website, is 1 150 from the baby group to the Grade 12s.

The mother of a Grade 12 learner at the DHPS said although the fees are costly, she feels her child is getting value for the money they are charging.

"Apart from my child being well-prepared academically, she is much more advanced in her thinking and reasoning, compared to the average teenager. This is because of the many opportunities the school provides to these children, as well as the effort put in to invest in a holistic educational approach," the mother said.

A challenge that has been observed, however, is that some of the external teachers may at times need additional training on teaching the national curriculum.

She added that parents should be cautious when choosing private schools for their children.

"Some schools spend a lot of money on infrastructure and paying the teachers, so parents end up paying for the upkeep of the school so that these schools can look attractive to parents," the parent explained.

The parent advised that opportunities, intensive teaching methods, closer attention to individual pupils, advanced teaching methods as well as enough concentration are some of the things private schools should concentrate on.

Most of the parents The Namibian interviewed, said while there are private schools still maintaining standards, there are those who have dropped, and that is why some people are looking to South Africa as an option for their children's private education.

The parents did not want to be named because they feared that their children might be victimised because of their opinions.