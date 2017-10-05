Swapo youth leaders have challenged the party's leadership to reveal the names of candidates who will contest the top four positions at the ruling party's sixth congress next month.

The challenge comes because to date the party's top leaders have resisted revealing the names of those contesting the most senior positions (president, vice president, secretary general and deputy secretary general) at this year's congress.

In the past the names of candidates for the most senior leadership positions have been revealed at least three months before the congress to allow candidates enough time to campaign and muster support.

The Swapo politburo is expected to meet tomorrow to finalise election reports from all party structures, including those of regional conferences and the youth league.

SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo, at a media event in Windhoek yesterday, said the Swapo youth were ready to rally behind any candidate put forward by the politburo on Friday.

"The Swapo Party Youth League is asking you, through the politburo, to give us the preferred candidates for the secretariat, so that we can rally behind them ... and ensure that the wishes and aspirations of the majority of our people are realised in your time," Nekongo said.

Swapo's information secretary, Helmut Angula, told The Namibian in August that the delay in releasing the names of candidates for the most senior positions was because regional conferences had not been concluded and their reports finalised.

The challenge to reveal candidate names has risen out of confusion in party structures over who will take over as party president and vice president.

Several structures of the party, including the youth league and some of the regions, have declared support for President Hage Geingob, who is currently the party's acting president and a candidate for the party's presidency.

This move has, however, been criticised by many, including Swapo's Oshikoto regional coordinator, Armas Amukwiyu, who says that endorsing Geingob before the names of other candidates had been announced was "premature because no nomination was done" at the time.

The Namibian has reliably learned that Jerry Ekandjo, who lost to Geingob at the party's congress in 2012, will challenge him again for the party presidency in November.

Ekandjo has opposed Geingob's endorsement as the sole presidential candidate on several occasions, including at the August central committee meeting.