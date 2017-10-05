5 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Say 11 Boys Sodomised 8-Year-Old

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
By Marx Itamalo

The police in Kunene are investigating a case in which 11 boys allegedly sodomised an eight-year-old boy at a Warmquelle school in the Sesfontein area.

Police spokesperson sergeant Tabitha Haufiku said the incident happened on Monday afternoon.

The suspects are aged between eight and 16 years.

Haufiku said that the boys allegedly had a daily routine of sodomising each other.

"It appears that they used to make turns sodomising each other each day, and this victim maybe could not take it anymore, which is why he reported the others," she explained.

The case is now being dealt with by the gender-based violence protection unit.

In another incident, Kautjuwukwa Tjivinda from Onjuva near Opuwo, was robbed of N$7 000 and ATM cards, with their pin cards, when unknown suspects broke into his car on Sunday evening.

Haufiku said Tjivinda had travelled from his village to buy some goods and to also withdrew money for other villagers.

When he arrived at the town late, he pitched a tent in front of the car and slept.

Unknown suspects then broke into the car and stole the items.

It is still unknown whether there was money withdrawn from the accounts because the ATM cards' owners were unreachable by phone because they live in various remote villages.

The police have also reported that a government employee, Greenwell Matongo, died on Sunday when the vehicle he was driving overturned on the Otjokavare-Omakange road.

He was alone in the car, and died of his injuries at the Oshakati State Hospital.

