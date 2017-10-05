Malawi: Masters Tame Lions to Advance in FISD Challenge Cup

Master Security Services sailed through to the FISD Challenge Cup national phase after defeating Zomba based Military side Red Lions 3-1 in a match played at the Balaka Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing minus their Captain Chikoti Chirwa at the midfield, who is with the national team, and some key players including Benesi Kaisi, Mphatso Ngwira and Moses Nankumba who were serving yellow card suspension, the

Lions struggled to settle down in the opening minutes.

They only got their first best chance in the 19th minute but Matthews Simbeyi blasted the ball over the bar with only the goalkeeper to

beat.

A minute later, the visiting Master nearly took the lead but striker Allion Tchefu did exactly what Simbeyi did a minute earlier by

blasting the ball over the bar.

However, Juma Yatina's brilliant effort gave the visitors the lead in the 28th minute.

Masters Captain Richard Chande nearly increased the lead but his incredible well curved free kick in the 38th minute was brilliantly tipped over by Lions goalkeeper Clement Mlomba.

However, it was Patience Kalumo who increased the lead in the added minute of the first half from the penalty spot.

The referee awarded Masters Security a penalty after Gibson Nkhonjera had handled the ball in the penalty area.

First half ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

Two minutes after recess, Amadu Makawa made it 3-0 after he floated the ball into the penalty area which was misjudged and went between Mlomba and his defenders before kissing the back of the empty Red Lions net.

Sensing danger and to prevent themselves from further embarrasment, Red Lions made a tripple substitution resting injured Chimwemwe Chidanti, Steve Ziba and Matthews Simbeyi and brought in Patrick Luhanga, Stanly Patrick and MacPeter Makwale.

The tactical substitution paid dividends as Luhanga scored a consolation goal a minute after his introduction following some nice

interchanging of passes.

Red Lions failed to reduce the arrears and as they continue their hunt for goals despite producing a five star performance throughout the second half.

Master security made a single substitution bringing in Waliko Mhango replacing tired legs of midfield workhorse Sam Gunda.

The game was never short of drama.

The funny incident happened 72nd minute when injured Master Security goalkeeper put the ball down awaiting referee to call for first aid after he had blown the whistle for a foul to Masters.

Boniface Kaulesi quickly shoot the ball but was blocked by one of the Masters defenders conceding a preventable corner kick in the process.

Speaking in a post-match interview with Nyasa Times, new Masters Security Coach Abbas Makawa praised his charges for their hard working spirit and for playing according to instructions.

"It is a good achievement for us beating Red Lions because it is a good side. The players played to instructions. We told them to score

before our opponents and they did exactly that," said Makawa.

He however blamed his charges for conceding a silly consolation goal for the soldiers.

"We conceded a silly goal but I know the reason... .some of our boys are young so after taking the lead, they were playing under pressure in fear of conceding" he said.

On his part, Red Lions Assistant Coach Prichard Mwansa blamed his boys for conceding early goals and so cheaply.

"We conceded so many goals quickly because we made alot of mistakes. In football, once you make mistakes, thats the result you get" said Mwansa.