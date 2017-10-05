5 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Caught With Cheetah Skins

Windhoek — A police operation "Windhoek on Tuesday" opposite Woerman Brock parking in Klein Windhoek culminated in the seized of three cheetah skins valued at N$150 000 and the arrest of two suspects for being in possession of controlled wildlife products.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today, according to a release issued yesterday by police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi.

At Oshakati, a 41-year-old Namibian male was arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of controlled wildlife products and fake diamonds. During the search of his room, the man was found with one elephant tusk that was wrapped in newspapers and in a shoulder bag. Another bag containing fake diamonds and bundles of Zimbabwean dollars was also found in his wardrobe. The suspect is expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court today.

