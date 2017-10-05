4 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Writer At 29th Course of Portuguese Literature in Maputo

Luanda — The Angolan writer, Lopito Feijó, will attend the 29th course of Portuguese Language literature to take place on 9-12 October at Maputo's Portuguese Cultural Centre in Mozambique.

During his stay, the Angolan writer will also participate in a poetry tertulia that will count on the presence of Jorge Ferrão, Rector of the Pedagogic University and Tânia Tomé, entrepreneur and EcoKaya Company CEO.

The 29th edition of the event will be focused on the reflection on nowadays' poetry not according to authors' point of view only, but of the readers' of this literary genre too.

The organizers also invited the Portuguese writer and critic Pedro Mexia, the current Cultural aide of the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The course is the oldest cultural initiative of Maputo's Portuguese Cultural Centre jointly run with Faculty of Letters and Social Sciences of Eduardo Mondlane university.

