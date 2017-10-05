4 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Caixa Angola Fado Festival Back in October

Luanda — The province of Luanda is hosting the 3rd edition of the Fado Caixa Luanda Festival on 26 October, in a promotion of Banco Caixa Angola.

According to a press release from the institution sent to Angop on Wednesday, on 28 October, it will be held the first edition of the Caixa Benguela Fado Festival.

In Luanda, the event will take place at Atlântico Cinema, starting at 9.30 p.m, while in Benguela, the event is set for Kalunga cinema also at 9.30 p.m.

The two activities will count on the participation of the Portuguese artists Camané, Kátia Guerreiro, Filipa Cardoso, Maria Ana Bobone, José Gonçalez, Marco Rodrigues and the Angolan singers Ary and Anabela Aya.

Caixa Fado Festivals are celebrations of the Fado - immaterial heritage of Humanity - and of the culture of Portugal.

