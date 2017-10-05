Angolan President Dismayed By Victims of Tragic Road Accidents

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, regretted this Wednesday the tragic road accidents, which happened in Uíge and Huíla provinces on Monday and Tuesday, claiming 16 lives and 24 wounded.

Before the painful loss of human lives, the Head of State presents his deepest condolences to the mourning families at the same time that he wishes rapid recovery to wounded people.

He also urged the medical services to continue providing assistance with dedication and humanitarian that they have been providing since the very first day of the clashes.

The president also alerted for the need to strictly comply with measures that promote a safer driving on the roads so as to avoid human losses that end up in mourning Angolan families.