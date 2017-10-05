4 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Dismayed By Victims of Tragic Road Accidents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, regretted this Wednesday the tragic road accidents, which happened in Uíge and Huíla provinces on Monday and Tuesday, claiming 16 lives and 24 wounded.

Before the painful loss of human lives, the Head of State presents his deepest condolences to the mourning families at the same time that he wishes rapid recovery to wounded people.

He also urged the medical services to continue providing assistance with dedication and humanitarian that they have been providing since the very first day of the clashes.

The president also alerted for the need to strictly comply with measures that promote a safer driving on the roads so as to avoid human losses that end up in mourning Angolan families.

Angola

Cabinda - 28 Percent of Maritime Passengers Terminal Works Done

The technical and operations administrator of the Cabinda port, Artur de Carvalho said Wednesday in this city that 28… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.