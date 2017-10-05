4 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Benguela - Director Guarantees Flow of Agricultural Products

Benguela — The distribution of more than 74.000 tons of cereals planned for the 2017-2018 agricultural campaign in Benguela province is guaranteed, according to the local director of Agriculture and Rural Development, Fernando Assis.

Speaking to Angop on the preparation of the agricultural season, to start in October throughout the country, Fernando Assis said that the conditions for the distribution of cereals mostly maize, are practically created.

According to him, at least eight large aviaries and animal feed mills will be able to absorb the amount of cereal provided in Benguela province.

The official admitted that in the fruit-growing sector, in the case of pineapple in Bocoio municipality, will face distribution problems due to obstacles for the transportation of the production to the consumption areas.

Other products such as cassava and potatoes will also be difficult to be taken out of the fields, despite the mills available in rural areas there is less capacity to absorb the production of tubers locally, the source said.

Agricultural forecasts for this year point out to a production of 219. 200 tons of various products such as maize, cassava, sweet, beans, peanut and sorghum.

