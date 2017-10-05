Angola: Former Combatants Minister Calls for Staff's Patriotic Sentiment

Luanda — Angolan minister of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", asked Wednesday to the heads of the sector of the various levels patriotic sentiment and responsibility so that everyone may work for the improvement of the living conditions of the former soldiers.

The official said so when speaking in the act of portfolio transfer from his predecessor and presentation to the officials of the Ministry.

According to João Ernesto dos Santos, one can only comply with the motto of the electoral campaign of MPLA party with commitment and dedication of all cadres, with more union, cohesion, creativity and patriotism.

He said that "the Head of State in the act of taking office considered that the evaluation criterion for the next five years will be the work of each one, so this attention is extended to all civil servants, so I want to count on the collaboration of all cadres but on the basis of loyalty, transparency and professionalism".

The official stressed that it is on the shoulders of all civil servants that it is the responsibility of creating the material conditions necessary to promote the quality of life and well-being of former combatants and motherland veterans.

The outgoing minister, Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem, said that he was aware that he had successfully completed the mission entrusted to him in the previous mandate.

At the time, he expressed his willingness to continue providing his service where the leadership of the ruling party is responsible.

The Secretary of State for Former Combatants, Clemente Cunjuca, directors of several departments of the ministry and officials attended the ceremony.