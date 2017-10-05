4 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ruling Luanda Is Tough, but Possible - Territory Minister

Luanda — The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, considered to be a delicate and tough task to rule Luanda province, but possible with participation of all citizens.

Speaking on Tuesday at Luanda's Provincial Government during the presentation of the new provincial governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, the minister defended the permanent dialogue between the local authorities and citizens.

The official stressed that Luanda presents specific aspects that poses increased challenges, with highlights to its huge number of inhabitants, since it receives citizens from other provinces everyday recording an uncoordinated growth of the province.

The official also pointed out another issues of concern related to illegal land occupation, street hawkers, inefficient basic sanitation and lack of feeling of authority from citizens regarding local administrations.

"There must be imposed discipline and authority in Luanda and consequently directly listen to the citizens and accomplish the government's guidelines with people", said the minister.

He recalled that currently a greater attention needs to be paid to the municipalities in order to respond the anxieties of the community, since they know very well the needs of the localities.

On his turn, the outgoing governor, Higino Carneiro, volunteered himself to cooperate with Luanda's new staff in everything possible, and he also thanked the contribution of his former working team, which allowed the execution of several social programmes.

