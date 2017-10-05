4 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Menongue Facelift Project Tops Governor's Priorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — The facelift project of Menongue city, capital of Cuando Cubango province, is one of the priorities of Pedro Mutindi, governor reappointed for the 2017-2022 governance term.

Speaking to the press at the end of his presentation to the local authorities in the Menongue Palace, the minister recalled that the capital of the province grew with precarious buildings, distorting architectural aesthetics.

The official stressed that he will enjoy the privilege of Menongue city, which is divided by the Kwebe River, to modernize the two banks as it happens in countries with such a scenario.

Pedro Mutindi wants the two banks of the river to offer leisure attractiveness to the residents and visitors, a project that will be extended through the streets of the city, so that people even in rainy weather, may circulate without embarrassment.

Although the process will begin in Menongue, the task of restructuring will reach Cuito Cuanavale, Cuchi, Cuangar, Calai, Dirico, Mavinga, Nankova and Rivungo, municipalities that make up the province of Cuando Cubango.

Angola

Cabinda - 28 Percent of Maritime Passengers Terminal Works Done

The technical and operations administrator of the Cabinda port, Artur de Carvalho said Wednesday in this city that 28… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.