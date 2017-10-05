Angola: Menongue Facelift Project Tops Governor's Priorities

Menongue — The facelift project of Menongue city, capital of Cuando Cubango province, is one of the priorities of Pedro Mutindi, governor reappointed for the 2017-2022 governance term.

Speaking to the press at the end of his presentation to the local authorities in the Menongue Palace, the minister recalled that the capital of the province grew with precarious buildings, distorting architectural aesthetics.

The official stressed that he will enjoy the privilege of Menongue city, which is divided by the Kwebe River, to modernize the two banks as it happens in countries with such a scenario.

Pedro Mutindi wants the two banks of the river to offer leisure attractiveness to the residents and visitors, a project that will be extended through the streets of the city, so that people even in rainy weather, may circulate without embarrassment.

Although the process will begin in Menongue, the task of restructuring will reach Cuito Cuanavale, Cuchi, Cuangar, Calai, Dirico, Mavinga, Nankova and Rivungo, municipalities that make up the province of Cuando Cubango.