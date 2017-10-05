Angola: AGT Brings Together Major Taxpayers This Wednesday

Luanda — The General Tax Administration (AGT) is to hold its second methodological meeting with the major taxpayers this Wednesday, under the rapprochement process between the parties.

According to a press note that reached Angop on Wednesday, the meeting is taking place under the theme "The Role of Taxation in Investment".

The event expects to make a broad reflection on the tax system, a service provided by the AGT, as well as providing a differentiated and customized handling to the Major taxpayers that represent a significant weight in the country's revenues.

One of the major problems of the major Taxpayers is the fact that some taxpayers are unable to pay the entire tax on time.

It should be noted that these companies represent 85 percent of the total volume of revenues collected by the General Tax Administration in the country, according to recent statements made to Angop by the Director of the Major Taxpayers' Office, Cláudio dos Santos.

Currently, the list of AGT's Major Taxpayers is composed of 373 companies, out of the 547 previously controlled, due to the exclusion of some, that no longer have the same status, as part of the revaluation process made this year by the Ministry of Finance.