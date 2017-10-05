5 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Injured Rhule Misses Cheetahs' Pro14 Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named his team for Friday's PRO14 encounter against Scottish side Glasgow Warriors in Bloemfontein (kick-off 20:35).

Duncan made one change to the team that beat Welsh side Ospreys 44-25 last week.

Blitzbok Rosko Specman starts at right wing in place of Springbok Raymond Rhule .

Rhule was earlier this week again released from the Springbok squad but could not be considered for the PRO14 clash due to an ankle injury, the Cheetahs announced.

Sergeal Petersen again starts at fullback and will in all likelihood be playing in his last PRO14 match for the Cheetahs, before joining the Stormers in Cape Town in November.

"Sergeal has been a great servant of Free State Rugby and added a lot of value to team. Playing in his last game for the Cheetahs will be a bit of motivation for the rest of the team," Duncan said. With Specman elevated to the starting XV, Luther Obi takes his place on the bench. Teams: Cheetahs 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles MaraisSubstitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi Glasgow Warriors 15 Ruaridh Jackson, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Leonardo Sarto, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Adam Ashe, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Ryan Wilson (captain), 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Tim Swinson, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Fraser Brown, 1 Jamie Bhatti

Substitutes: 16 George Turner, 17 Alex Allan, 18 D'Arcy Rae, 19 Brian Alainu'uese, 20 Rob Harley, 21 Henry Pyrgos, 22 Peter Horne, 23 Niko Matawalu

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Saxonwold Is True Site of Zuma's Capture - Opposition Leader

A small group of DA supporters braved the cold and rain on Thursday to march close to the Gupta family's Saxonwold… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.