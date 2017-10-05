South Africa: Injured Rhule Misses Cheetahs' Pro14 Clash

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named his team for Friday's PRO14 encounter against Scottish side Glasgow Warriors in Bloemfontein (kick-off 20:35).

Duncan made one change to the team that beat Welsh side Ospreys 44-25 last week.

Blitzbok Rosko Specman starts at right wing in place of Springbok Raymond Rhule .

Rhule was earlier this week again released from the Springbok squad but could not be considered for the PRO14 clash due to an ankle injury, the Cheetahs announced.

Sergeal Petersen again starts at fullback and will in all likelihood be playing in his last PRO14 match for the Cheetahs, before joining the Stormers in Cape Town in November.

"Sergeal has been a great servant of Free State Rugby and added a lot of value to team. Playing in his last game for the Cheetahs will be a bit of motivation for the rest of the team," Duncan said. With Specman elevated to the starting XV, Luther Obi takes his place on the bench. Teams: Cheetahs 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles MaraisSubstitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi Glasgow Warriors 15 Ruaridh Jackson, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Leonardo Sarto, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Adam Ashe, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Ryan Wilson (captain), 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Tim Swinson, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Fraser Brown, 1 Jamie Bhatti

Substitutes: 16 George Turner, 17 Alex Allan, 18 D'Arcy Rae, 19 Brian Alainu'uese, 20 Rob Harley, 21 Henry Pyrgos, 22 Peter Horne, 23 Niko Matawalu

Source: Sport24