South Africa: Chavhanga 'Surprised' At Combrinck Omission

Former Springbok wing Tonderai Chavhanga says he is surprised that Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has not turned to Ruan Combrinck in 2017.

Chavhanga, who has just four Test caps to his name and is best known for scoring six tries on debut against Uruguay in 2005, was speaking to Sport24 at a Laureus Sport for Good Foundation function in Cape Town on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's clash between the Boks and All Blacks.

Combrinck, who has had a struggle with injury in Super Rugby this year, was fit by the time the international season got underway in June.

Having impressed in 2016 with seven Test caps, Combrinck has been playing club rugby in Japan with the Kintetsu Liners.

However, news broke on Wednesday that he has picked up an injury on club duty and, according to reports, he is on his way back to South Africa where he will undergo shoulder surgery.

At this stage, it looks like the injury will keep Combrinck out of the end-of-year tour.

Still, Chavhanga would have liked to see Combrinck involved before his injury.

"I think a guy like Ruan Combrinck has a lot to offer," Chavhanga said.

"He was in great form last year and he has never put a foot wrong in a Springbok jersey ... I was quite surprised to see him not involved in some way."

Chavhanga said Combrinck's reported injury was "very unfortunate", but he felt that there was enough depth at wing for the Boks to get by going forward.

"Dillyn (Leyds) was solid on Saturday (against Australia) even though he didn't get a lot of ball," said Chavhanga.

"Courtnall (Skosan) was also solid and he scored a great try, and then there are the likes of Sbu Nkosi, who also looks like a strong prospect with a lot of potential.

"The Bulls also have a couple of promising guys out wide ... the depth is definitely there."

Chavhanga added that the Boks should Raymond Rhule in the national set-up.

"It is important that Raymond Rhule doesn't get thrown away after one forgettable Test match," he said.

Leyds and Skosan are expected to be named in the starting line-up for Saturday's clash when the team is announced later on Thursday.

Source: Sport24