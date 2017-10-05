Malawi: Millions in Fertiliser Debts From Joyce Banda's Administration Dog Malawi Government

analysis

Former Malawi president Joyce Banda's controversial Farm Input Loan Programme continues to be a millstone around the neck of the current government, with about $62-million (46-billion kwacha) still owed to four foreign fertiliser suppliers three years after the programme was scrapped. By Wongani Msowoya for AMABHUNGANE.

The debt that Malawi's Farm Input Loan Programme (Filp) owes to foreign fertiliser companies represents a fourfold escalation since 2014, the result of accumulated interest and the steady weakening of the kwacha against the dollar. The original contract price was MK11.1-billion.

The programme was introduced by Joyce Banda's administration with the stated intention of providing cheap loans for fertiliser purchases to about 750,000 farmers who do not benefit from the state's Farm Input Subsidy Programme.

It was widely criticised as a move to buy support for her People's Party in an election year.

"Does the government have the money? Obviously no," said a senior source in the finance ministry. "It's a huge cost to the economy, the cost of wrong policies and defaulters who got the fertiliser and never paid."

AmaBhungane has been leaked a confidential letter from auditor-general Stephenson Kamphasa to the secretary of the Treasury, Ben Botolo, dated 3 July 2015, which...