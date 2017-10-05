press release

The Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, who is responsible for implementing cost containment measures, and who is likely to announce tax increases given the massive budget hole, should be setting an example when it comes to belt-tightening in South Africa.

However, it has now emerged that more than R500 000, including a mindboggling R13 000-plus daily allowance has been blown on international travel for the minister's spouse, Norma Gigaba, who has no official role during the minister's official visits.

What this means is that, assuming the current rate of travel, taxpayers will blow R2.25 million on Norma Gigaba's international travel by the next election in 2019.

The fact is that, even if all the expenses were in line with the Ministerial Handbook, it is simply wrong, especially when 30.4 million people live in poverty, and battle to put bread on the table, in South Africa.

I will, therefore, propose amendments to the guidelines regulating official international travel, which are set out in the Ministerial Handbook: Handbook for Members of the Executive and Presiding Officers, and which apply to members of the executive in South Africa.

SAA must be Stabilised, Professionalised and Sold Off

The cumulative total of bailouts since 1999 is R14.4 billion, and National Treasury is currently trying to source another R10 billion for the airline in the next 48 hours.

Our solution to the SAA crisis

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister of Finance