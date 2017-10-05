South Africa: We Will Dismantle State Capture

press release

The ANC in the North West yesterday unveiled a Jacob Zuma Monument, marking the President's capture site.

Today, DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, led a march to the real capture site of President Jacob Zuma in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, to protest the capture of our country, the government, and the people's money by Jacob Zuma, his ANC, and the Gupta Family.

The Gupta's mansion is the "headquarters of corruption". It is within the high walls of their Saxonwold compound where numerous important decisions affecting our country and its people have been made. All of these decisions were made in the best interests of the pockets of Jacob Zuma, and the Gupta family - not the people of South Africa.

The Gupta mansion is not only the capture site of Jacob Zuma, but several Cabinet Ministers too, including Malusi Gigaba, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Des Van Rooyen and Lynne Brown; as well as numerous top executives at State-Owned Entities such as Eskom, Transnet and Prasa.

Instead of acting in the best interests of South Africa and its people, these individuals have been captured to act in the best interests of the Gupta's. In return, they are awarded high profile and high paying jobs.

State Capture is the highest form of corruption, which operates to destroy job opportunities, and operates against ordinary South Africans at the expense of a few. Our challenge is to dismantle it in all its forms.

