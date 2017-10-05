South Africa: Four Injured During Cape Town Mall Robbery

Four women were treated for injuries sustained during an evacuation at a Cape Town mall when armed robbers hit a cellphone store on Thursday morning.

Five armed men hit a MTN store in the Mitchells Plain Westgate Mall at 11:35, escaping with an undisclosed number of cellphones.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said no one had been arrested.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring confirmed that, as people fled during the robbery, four women sustained bumps and bruises.

When the team arrived, they found a number of authorities already at the scene, he said.

"Paramedics were led into the mall to the shop where they found the patients. [They] assessed four women and found that they had all sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene," he said.

The injured were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Source: News24