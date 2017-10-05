South Africa: Bail Extended for Child Rapist Ahead of Sentencing

Former model boss Dawie de Villiers' bail has been extended for a week after the judge in the matter could not hear his case due to another urgent matter.

De Villiers was due to appear for pre-sentencing proceedings before Judge Cassim Moosa on Thursday morning but the case has now been moved to October 13. De Villiers's bail has been extended until then.

He was found guilty in February on 26 counts including raping a child, sexual assault, fraud, exposing children to pornography and accessing child pornography.

Dressed in a suit, De Villiers sat with his legal counsel in an empty courtroom in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, waiting for confirmation on the outcome of his case.

De Villiers' sentencing has been postponed a number of times since his trial began in August 2015, which the State has previously argued is not in the interests of justice.

News24 previously reported that his legal representative, Riaan Greyling, had told the court that De Villiers needed outstanding transcripts and notes from his previous attorney in order to prepare for his sentencing and to appeal his conviction.

At the time of De Villiers' conviction, the court found that he had been a poor witness and that his version of events had too many contradictions.

De Villiers had claimed during his trial that State witnesses had lied and conspired with M-Net's Carte Blanche programme to harm his reputation and that of his modelling agency.

