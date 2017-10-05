South Africa: JSE Backs Premier Business Awards

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has confirmed its support for the SA Premier Business Awards that will be hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry.

"The JSE lending its name as a sponsor elevates the Awards from their inaugural event in 2013 to what they represent today. The conferring of a South African Premier Business Award adds credibility and enhances the exposure in their market of the sector winners," said the department's Director-General Lionel October.

"It means a lot to have the backing of the JSE both to the hosts and to the entrants," said Director General October on Thursday.

The awards, which are now in their fifth year, will be presented by the dti in partnership with Brand South Africa and Proudly South African.

Head of Marketing at the JSE, Mpho Ledwaba, said the awards are among the most prestigious in the business sector.

"We believe that these Awards are amongst the most prestigious in the business sector, recognising the spirit of enterprise, excellence and job creation, whether in a large multinational competing in the Investors or Exporter categories, or in a small start-up.

"Entering such awards is a way of evaluating your own company and measuring it against sector best practices. Winning is a validation that you stand out amongst your peers, and so we believe that this kind of recognition is very motivating for business," said Ledwaba.

The JSE will next month host the media launch of the gala event, which will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 7 December 2017h.

In addition, the stock exchange will offer a training programme to five executives from the company which takes the first prize in the Investor of the Year category.

Entries are currently open and will close on 13 October 2017 at midnight for online submissions and 3:30 pm for hard copies, (which can be hand delivered to Proudly South African, 23 Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank).