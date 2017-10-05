4 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: In the ANC Leadership Race, Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results

With just 10-and-a-half weeks to go until the ANC conference in December, the air is thick with predictions. Some believe Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has built sufficient momentum and that his train will keep on rolling on. Others, sometimes with very little evidence, believe that there is simply no way President Jacob Zuma can lose, and so Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is a shoo-in. In the middle are the predictions that the ANC will tear itself apart, or that a judge will have to make a final decision, or that the organisation will come to its senses and install a compromise candidate. It is important to consider what evidence we have before making predictions, because, as the banking adverts put it, "past performance is no guarantee of future results". By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Tuesday night, Mineral Resources Minister and well-known wedding-planner Mosebenzi Zwane spoke at a gala dinner ahead of a Mining Indaba. The dinner was boycotted by the Chamber of Mines, which pointed out that they could not trust him, that any interaction with him would "not be constructive" and that as yet he has not provided any explanation for his actions in helping the Guptas to arrange the Sun City...

South Africa

