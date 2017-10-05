South Africa: House Robbery Suspects Arrested - Bethelsdorp

press release

In addressing trio crimes as outlined by the National Trio Crime Action Plan, two suspects were arrested by members of the Visible Gang Intervention team last night, 4 October 2017, while they were still busy robbing a family in Imbuia Street Bethelsdorp.

It is alleged that on Wednesday at about 23:00, the owner of the house was held at gunpoint as he exited the toilet. He was forced to open the door and as he did so, the two suspects ran into the house. The complainant managed to escape and alerted members from the Visible Gang Intervention Team who were patrolling the area. He informed police of what was happening and immediately the house was surrounded. Members entered through the back door and the two suspects were arrested. Detectives are investigating possible links to other robberies in the area. A 9mm pistol was also confiscated.

The suspects will appear in court on Friday 6 October 2017