5 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: House Robbery Suspects Arrested - Bethelsdorp

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In addressing trio crimes as outlined by the National Trio Crime Action Plan, two suspects were arrested by members of the Visible Gang Intervention team last night, 4 October 2017, while they were still busy robbing a family in Imbuia Street Bethelsdorp.

It is alleged that on Wednesday at about 23:00, the owner of the house was held at gunpoint as he exited the toilet. He was forced to open the door and as he did so, the two suspects ran into the house. The complainant managed to escape and alerted members from the Visible Gang Intervention Team who were patrolling the area. He informed police of what was happening and immediately the house was surrounded. Members entered through the back door and the two suspects were arrested. Detectives are investigating possible links to other robberies in the area. A 9mm pistol was also confiscated.

The suspects will appear in court on Friday 6 October 2017

South Africa

Saxonwold Is True Site of Zuma's Capture - Opposition Leader

A small group of DA supporters braved the cold and rain on Thursday to march close to the Gupta family's Saxonwold… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.