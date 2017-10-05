Egypt: President Sisi's Visit to UAE September, 2017

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi left on Monday 25/9/2017 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day official visit.

During his visit, the President is scheduled to discuss with UAE leaders promoting deeply-rooted ties between the two countries as well as consultations and coordination on a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The president's visit to Abu Dhabi comes within the framework of distinguished ties between the two countries at all levels.

Exchanging high-profile visits over the past period reflects the two sides' keenness on continuing coordination on how to overcome challenges in the region during the current stage, a matter that requires rallying efforts to preserve the Arab national security and prevent any attempts to interfere in Arab states' internal affairs and destabilize them.

Activities

Monday September, 25

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived on an official two-day official visit to UAE. Sisi was welcomed by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nuhayyan.

Monday September, 25

Sisi made the remarks during his talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al Nuhayyan upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi and asserted Egypt's keenness on developing relations with the UAE at all levels along with continuing intensified coordination on regional and international issues.

Monday September, 25

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended the weekly council of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nuhayyan.

Monday September, 25

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was received by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed President Sisi, emphasizing the strength of relations between the two countries and its people.

Egypt and U.A.E