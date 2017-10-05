Zimbabwe: Asst. Minister for Trade Presents Liberia's Paper On SDGs in Zimbabwe

Assistant Labor Minister for Trade Union Affairs and Social Dialogue, Emmett Manley Crayton has presented Liberia's position paper on the Sustainable Development Goals Reporting and Decent Work.

Assistant Crayton made the presentation at a five-day sensitization workshop on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Reporting and Decent Work held in Harare, Zimbabwe from 25-29 September.

The workshop which was organized by the African Regional Labor Administration Center (ARLAC) brought together participants from Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, South Africa, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Lesotho Malawi, Nigeria, and Zambia.

Participants were drawn from Government as well as representatives of workers and employers organizations that are involved in employment creation and the promotion of the decent work agenda.

The purpose of the workshop, according to Minister Crayton, was to raise awareness on Sustainable Development Goals Reporting with special emphasis on SDG #8 for social partners in the labor administration field to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.

Its objectives are: to promote development-oriented policies that support productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, and encourage the formalization and growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to financial services.

He further said the workshop was also intended to promote full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, including young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value as well as highlight effective measures to eradicate forced labor, child labor, modern slavery and human trafficking, and to promote labor rights and safe and secure working environment for all workers.