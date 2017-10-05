Liberia: 'Ellen Is Not a Terrorist'

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Cllr. Jerome Korkoya has justified a 'secret' meeting commissioners and Magistrates of NEC had with President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf at her Congo Town residence.

Many persons including representatives of political parties have expressed fear that the unannounced meeting with the President Sirleaf would influence the elections results.

But, NEC Chairman Cllr. Korkoya said the commission can't avoid President Johnson-Sirleaf, because she is the head of the government, which the commission is part of.

According to him, the President has been helpful in ensuring that NEC gets the necessary support, including a recent donation of assorted equipment from South Africa for the conduct of the 2017 elections.

Responding to a question at Wednesday's regular press conference, Cllr. Korkoya said if NEC had similar opportunity, it will meet with President Johnson-Sirleaf again.

"We are not troubled, if we have the opportunity, we will meet with the president again," he emphasized.

He said president Johnson-Sirleaf is not a terrorist who the commission cannot meet with.

The NEC boss said the meeting was not only attended by the commission's 19 magistrates and seven commissioners, but representatives of the United Nations Mission in Liberia.

He said the meeting was held to president Johnson-Sirleaf's home because she was on her way out of the country.

The NEC boss disclosed that President Johnson-Sirleaf encouraged magistrates at the meeting to be transparent in the conduct of the October elections.

Cllr. Korkoya assured that the 2017 elections will be fair and transparent and called on political parties to not violate the election law by announcing results.

He added that preparation for the conduct of the October 2017 elections is on course and that ballot papers for the representative elections are expected in the country today, October 5, 2017.