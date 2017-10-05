Liberia: 'Old Car Not Roadworthy'

An apparent reference to comments made by Vice President Joseph Boakai at the first presidential debate in August that a racing car was parked in the garage, the Minister of Education has responded and said the race car was not road worthy.

It can be recalled that Vice President Boakai, who is also standard bearer of the Unity Party, told the audience at the debate that he could not function as vice president because he had limitations; adding "you will not know the speed of a racing car when it is park in a garage."

However, on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, Minister George K. Werner responded on his official Facebook page in this manner: "What race car? No sensible person parks a race car that long. It was probably not roadworthy, or it was too old to maintain. Get the director of transport to send it to GSA for retirement. Bad analogy!"

The statement by the Education Minister is implying that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is too sensible to have limited the functions of Ambassador Boakai for nearly twelve years.

Additionally, Werner's comments further implied that Boakai was not effective on the job or he is too old to function as vice president of Liberia and as such, the UP standard bearer should be retired.