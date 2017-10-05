Liberia: NEC, UNDP Support Training of 18,000 Polling Staff Ahead of Key Elections

Monrovia — In partnership the National Elections Commission, the United Nations Development Programme on October 2 commenced the training of 18,000 poll workers in advance of the 10 October 2017 general elections. The training will conclude on 6th October, 2017.

The Poll Workers are receiving this crucial training before they are deployed to the over 5,390 polling places in 2,080 electoral precincts countrywide to ensure smooth management of voting process.

The training focuses on, among other things, polling place set-up, step-by-step voting procedures and general polling station standards.

On Election Day, the poll workers will be responsible for supporting all voting process at their designated polling places.

It is expected international and national election observers from Liberia, the African Union, ECOWAS, European Union and United States of America, among others, will attend the sessions to observe the training as part of their work in assessing of the preparedness for the elections.

This training of poll workers is part of a US$16 million Elections Project supported by the United Nations Development Programme, European Union, Ireland, Sweden and Canada to work in partnership with the National Elections Commission to strengthen the electoral system.