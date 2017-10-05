Liberia: CDC Representative Candidate Joseph Todd Rocks Montserrado County District-6

Montserrado County — With less than a week away from the 2017 Presidential and Representative Elections, the representative candidate of Liberia's main opposition political party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Joseph P. Todd, took Montserrado County Electoral District Number-Six by storm, when throngs of supporters turned out to his campaign launch on Wednesday, 4 October 2017.

Flanked and swarmed by thousands of his jubilant supporters, Todd led a long drove of campaigning masses through the principle street of District #6 beginning at the SKD Sports complex on to the R-2 community and back to the Right to Play Sports pitch, where he delivered his campaign speech.

Todd, a man from a humble beginning; starting up with just thirty dollars by selling grind cassava leaf, and is now a renowned entrepreneur in the country's airline industry, told his supporters that their district yea Liberia has come to a crossroad, and that now was the time that they the electorate have the power to change the political landscape of Montserrado County Electoral District Number-Six, vis-à-vis Liberia.

He disclosed that he believes in a very simple philosophy that all that he owns belongs to society, and that the only reason why he exists is to give back to society what society has given him.

"Like many of you, I come from a very humble background, where the harsh reality of life coupled with the insensitivity of national leaders to the plight of those they govern had a pinch on me in the early period of my life."

He said through determination and hard work, with the help of God, if he could leave from the ground of being a petite trader down Water-Side, up to a place of being a renowned entrepreneur, he believes the people of District Number-Six can also reach or even surpass him, provided they vote the right leader that he is.

He reminded his supporters that if elected, he will embark upon achieving several things, naming seven of such, beginning with his of working with residents of District Number-Six to embark upon a massive job creation strategy through the establishment of what he called a District Corporation.

"This will be the means through which we will create wealth right in this District Number-Six and put money back in the pockets of our people," Todd said.

"Secondly, I will endeavor to make health care delivery a reality and no longer a nightmare for our people, by making improved healthcare delivery a priority under my administration. I will ensure that your healthcare delivery system is well enhanced and placed in the care and control of you my citizens to the extent that you can afford accessing quality healthcare right here in District-Six."

Todd informed the thousands of people who turned out to his campaign launch that the third thing he will prioritize when elected will be community development, which he said will be achieved by his administration through an all-inclusive process.

"For many years, community development has been neglected by past and current national leaders, and with your support, I plan to change all of that along with you," said Todd"

"I am proposing the harnessing of our country's resources and the people the resources will benefit."

"Rehabilitation of feeder roads in this district and constructing other basic infrastructure such as schools, reforming our educational system will be decided by you my people," he said."

"We will ensure that residents of our district play cardinal role in our community development agenda initiative. We believe the best way forward for community development is to allow the people of the community to decide on their own developmental needs."

He vowed that to ensure the fullest participation of the people of the district in the decision leading to the utilization of the County Development Funds (CDF) on projects in District Number-Six.