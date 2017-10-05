Liberia: Representative SAA Joseph Admits to Abandoning Six-Year-Old Child

Monrovia — Opposition Coalition For Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker Saa Joseph has admitted to an allegation of persistent non-support complaint filed to before the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

His admission follows a writ of arrest issued on him by the court.

The Montserrado County District #13 Representative made the confession through his lawyer Cllr. Blama Varmah at the Monrovia City Court Wednesday, October 4, 2017 before presiding Magistrate Kennedy Peabody.

Though, lawmaker Joseph made the confession, sources told FrontPageAfrica that after the lawmaker confessed judgment, his lawyer made an initial payment of US$500.00 out of the US$600 requested by the lower court and promised to pay the balance of US$100.00 by Thursday 5, October 2017 through his driver who served as his guarantor.

The CDC lawmaker has been ordered by the court to pay US$300.00 monthly to the court as support to his six-year-old child.

"Yes, the lawmaker lawyer came to this court today and pay US$500.00 and promised to make available through his driver the balance US$100.00 requested by the court" said the court authority who spoke on the basis of anonymity.

A week ago lawmaker Saa Joseph was taken to the Monrovia City Court on the charge of persistent non-support by a woman identified as Maria Kerpoah.

Complaint Kerpoah told the court that lawmaker Joseph was the natural father of her six year old child but failed to provide support for the child which he is under obligation do, though it was not mentioned as to how long have the lawmaker failed to support his six year old child.

"Private prosecutor Maria Kerpoah vehemently complained upon oath that the defendant Saa Joseph is the father of her six year old minor child and that the said defendant intentionally refused to provide support to said child" said the complaint.

According to court record in the possession of this paper the opposition lawmaker has violated Section 16.5 of the New Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia which subscribes to one failure to support his child/children.