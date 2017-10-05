Liberia: Speaker Nuquay Promises to Be Submissive Vice President

Monrovia — Unity Party (UP) vice standard Bearer Emmanuel Nuquay has promised to be a submissive Vice President to his standard Bearer Joe Boakai to ensure good governance and development.

He made the promise in Kakata Margibi County recently at one of the Party's campaign rallies.

The UP Vice standard Bearer told a gathering of supporters that he remains grateful to vice president Joseph Boakai for selecting him as his running mate.

Speaker Nuquay promised that as VP he will ensure that every Liberian will have their share of the development that will be carried out under their administration.

VP Boakai selection of a running mate took over six months until the surprise naming of Nuquay as his vice running mate.

Prior to the House of Representatives Speaker being announced as running mate to Boakai there were several names tipped to fill that gap including; former Pro-tempore Gbenzhongar Findley, who lost to a little known Jonathan Kaipay in Grand Bassa County in the special senatorial election in 2014.

Findley left the UP for the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) after being rejected for the post of a running mate to vice President Boakai.

Nuquay comment of being submissive to VP Boakai could ring a familiar bell in the ears of many politicians and political commentators reminding them of the UP standard Bearer comment of being a racing car parked in a garage.

In some of his interviews, in response to criticisms that the UP standard Bearer did little or nothing to positively impact the lives of Liberians he said, his role as Vice President limited his abilities to things he wanted to do. At some point he made revelations about how he was not allowed to recommend a name for a ministerial positions in the Government he served as VP in for 12 years.

Critics believed Boakai was treated that way because of his submissiveness and if that is the similar submissiveness the UP Vice standard Bearer is referring to then it is unexpected that he might do much to make impact.

At a mass gathering in Margibi, Nuquay promised that the UP will remain sensitive to the plights of Liberians and that he will not abandoned his root as Vice President of Liberia adding that he will ensure, with the consent of his boss, develop programs, and undertake project as well as attract more foreign investments to improve the lives of all.

Also speaking Vice President Boakai renewed his commitment to turning Liberia into a Country that every Liberian can be proud of. He re-sounded his commitment of connecting the Country by paved roads to enhance economic activities across the country as well as, improve the living standards of all Liberians.

Vice President Boakai however called on supporters and partisans of the Unity Party to ensure a one round victory saying a one round victory will save the country from economic burden.

By law, Sunday is set as the deadline for campaign activities. As the deadline approaches, political parties and politicians are making their last rounds of campaign activities.

On October 2nd 2017, in Kakata Margibi County supporters of the Unity party gathered to reassure their support to Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The City of kakata was overwhelmed by thousands of Margibians from various districts and townships in the county demonstrating and assuring the VP of their votes on October 10.

Among the supporters who gathered was former Margibi County Senator in the Samuel Doe regime, David Menyongar who assured Vice President Joseph Boakai that the Citizens of Margibi County are resolved without any reservation to elect him as the next president of Liberia.

He also promised VP Boakai that as it was done in 2005 and 2011 constantly when Margibians overwhelmingly voted for the Unity Party and that with the face of one of their sons, Emmanuel Nuquay on the Unity party ticket; Margibians are hundred percent going to vote for the UP ticket.

"We are not prepared to lose this golden opportunity of producing a vice president that is productive and hard working." He called on all citizens of Margibi County to remain focused in supporting the Boakai-Nuquay ticket."