5 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania Unveils Mega Sugarcane Production Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikimedia
A field of sugarcane.
By Apolinari Tairo

Two pension schemes in Tanzania have ventured into sugarcane farming to address the current shortage of sugar in the country.

The National Social Security Fund and the PPF Pensions Fund recently launched the 12,000-acre Mbigiri Farm and the 63,000-acre Mkulazi Farm in Morogoro region of eastern Tanzania.

The schemes have also established the Mkulazi II Sugarcane Farming and Sugar Factory Project to run the farms. The project seeks to produce some 250,000 tonnes of sugar every year.

Minister for Industries and Trade Charles Mwijage told The EastAfrican that Tanzania needs 600,000 tonnes of sugar a year.

Local factories

Four local factories -- Kilombero Sugar Company Ltd, Mtibwa Sugar Estates Ltd, Kagera Sugar Ltd and TPC Ltd -- produce on average 290,000 tonnes annually.

The government relies on imports to meet the deficit. Domestic consumption is estimated at 420,000 tonnes while the rest is for industrial use.

NSSF director general Godius Kahyarara said the sugar production project would also generate eight megawatts of power.

"We have found a contractor for the construction of the sugar plant. The goal is to plant 3,000 acres of sugarcane by December; this assignment has already created at least 150 jobs in the area," said Prof Kahyarara.

The government allocated Tsh17 billion ($8 million) to relocate residents to pave the way for the project.

Last year, sugar production in the country touched 290,112 tonnes, according to the Sugar Board of Tanzania.

Tanzania

Islam Allows Me to Have Up to Four Wives - Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has told his critics to stop meddling in his private life in an effort to broadcast… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.