Tanzania: Diamond Sued By Hamisa for Child Support and Defamation

Photo: The Nation

Diamond Platinumz and Hamisa in Salome.

Bongo flava star Diamond Platinumz' love triangle is getting messy. The musician has been taken to court by model Hamisa Mobeto with whom he cheated on his wife, Zari Hassan, resulting in a son; Abdulatifah Naseeb who was born in August.

According to the charges, Hamisa is suing Diamond for child support and his failure to apologise for defamatory comments he made against her during a live radio interview Clouds FM, when he broke the news that he had fathered a son with the model behind his wife's back.

Reports from Tanzania, Mwananchi indicate that Diamond has been summoned by Dar es Salaam Children's court to answer to the charges filed against him by Hamisa; the video vixen in his hit song 'Salome'.

The charges have been filed by two of Mobeto's lawyers; Abdullah Zulu and Walter Godluck from the Century Attorneys & Co Advocates.

BELITTLING HER AND NOT PROVIDING FOR THEIR SON

According to the charges, Hamisa accused Diamond of not providing for his son for close to two months.

This is contrary to Diamonds' version of the story when he confessed to being the father of the son on radio, where he claimed that he has been supporting his son since conception by providing daily upkeep of Tsh70, 000 (Sh3,131) as well as buying Hamisa a brand new Toyota Rav 4 worth Tsh20 million (Sh895, 301) to ease her movements.

The model goes further to accuse the crooner of belittling her by using defamatory words while addressing their once secret affair, something she says has portrayed her in bad light in the eyes of the public.

Speaking to the newspaper on Thursday, Mobeto's lawyer Zulu said Hamisa sent Diamond a notice demanding him to provide for the child in 7 days. She also as wanted an apology of the false remarks he made against. Diamond, however, failed to honour the demands thus prompting Hamisa to go to court.

"Baada ya kuona kimya tulipeleka kesi katika Mahakama ya Kisutu upande wa Watoto na leo Alhamisi tumepea barua ya wito na tayari mwanasheria wa mwanamuziki huyo ameipokea" Zulu Said.

(After the 7 days elapsed with Diamond deciding to remain silent, we filed a charge against him at the Juvenile Court of Dar es Salaam in Kisutu)

We were given a letter to summon him and have already served his lawyer with the same)

The case is set to be heard on October 30, 2017. This news comes barely a day after Zari, who missed Diamonds' lavish birthday over the past weekend, unfollowed him on Instagram as well as deleting his photos.