East Africa: Somali President Asks Khartoum to Help Fight Al-Shabaab

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has asked the Sudanese government to help his country combat the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

Addressing the media in Khartoum on Wednesday night, President Farmajo said the Somali government needed Khartoum's technical support to fight the terrorists and restore peace.

He disclosed that he had discussed with President Omar Bashir, the security and numerous other challenges his country was facing.

"We discussed the many challenges that Somalia is facing, especially with regards to peace and security," he said.

"We discussed the security situation, political reconciliation and peace making in our country and the daily threats from the Al-Shabaab," he added.

The Somali president further stressed that his government had adopted a comprehensive reform programme in order to restore stability in the Horn of Africa state.

"We need to correct our previous mistakes and adopt strategies that can take us forward," he said.

President Bashir expressed his commitment to supporting the stabilisation of Somalia and congratulated his guest for winning the democratic elections and ascending to power.

"We are keen to support Somalia in the different sectors and we are happy that Somalia is going forward with peace and stability," President Bashir said.

President Bashir disclosed that Sudan was finalising the printing of the Somali national currency.

"The national currency is part of any country's sovereignty, so we are happy that we responded to the Somali government's request to undertake the exercise in our national printing house," he added.

The two countries were expected to sign a number of economic cooperation agreements during President Farmajo's two-day visit to Khartoum that ends Thursday.

More than 6,000 Somali students were currently studying in the Sudanese universities.