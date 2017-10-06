Nigeria: Centre Confirms 12 Cases of Monkeypox, No Death in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 12 of cases Monkeypox in Bayelsa State, saying no single death from the scourge contrary to widespread speculation.Consequently, it had deployed a rapid response team to support local authorities to tackle the outbreak.

According to the centre, Monkeypox infection is a relatively rare disease previously reported in the country in the 1970s. It is a zoonotic ailment transmitted from animals to humans, with limited person-to-person transmission. The commonest hosts are squirrels, rats and sometimes, monkeys.

The virus comes with symptoms including a generalised vesicular skin rash, fever and painful jaw swelling. In previous outbreaks, it led to death in about one to 10 per cent of infected cases.

Although there is no specific medicine to treat the disease, but a quick exposure to intensive supportive care could be helpful.National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement, said: "On September 22, 2017, the centre was notified of a case of suspected Monkeypox in an 11-year-old male patient presented to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

"Subsequently, 11 other cases were identified. All the cases are currently receiving appropriate medical care. All the patients are improving clinically and there have been no deaths. As at October 1, 2017, 32 close contacts have been identified, advised appropriately and are being monitored."

Ihekweazu said the response team had been supporting the Bayelsa State Department of Public Health and epidemiologists to respond to the outbreak. He said as investigation and response continue, the state government had begun aggressive enlightenment campaign on the disease to prevent further spread.

The public health physician said NCDC had collected appropriate clinical samples and was subjecting them to analysis in Abuja.He gives the centre's emergency toll-free numbers and details as 0800-970000-10 SMS: 08099555577 Whatsapp: 07087110839. Twitter/Facebook: @NCDCgov."