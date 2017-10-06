Kenya: Sonko Names County Executive Nominees

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has named 10 new county executives.

He sent home all county executives, who were appointed by his predecessor Dr Evans Kidero.

Those nominated include the Star Editor and Media Council Chairman Charles Kerich, who is the ICT and E-Government.

On Thursday the governor forwarded a list of those he has nominated for vetting.

Mr Sonko has also fronted Vesca Kangongo, who served as vice chair Nairobi County Public Service Board as the Finance and Economics executive, edging out Mr Gregory Mwakanongo.

Elimu Yetu Coalition Director Janet Ouko, who also vied for the Nairobi Women Rep candidature in the Jubilee primaries was proposed to take over the Education, youth, Gender, Sports and Social Sciences docket.

Mr Peter Wachira Njuguna is the Lands, Urban renewal and Housing nominee.

Others include Mr Hitan Chhagan Majevda (Health Services), Ms Emmah Makuhi Muthoni (Environment, Water, Energy and Natural Resources), Mr Danvas Makori (Agriculture, Livestock Development, Fisheries and Forestry).

Mr Larry Wambua, who served as a county executive in Machakos County was nominated to head the Devolution, Public Service and administration and while Mr Mohamed Ahmed Dagane was appointed to head the Infrastructure and Transport docket.

Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has directed the select committee of appointment to vet the nominees.